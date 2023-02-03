Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Casts Cliff Curtis

Cliff Curtis has been cast in a recurring role in Jason Momoa’s upcoming Apple series “Chief of War.”

Per the official logline, the nine-episode series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.”

Momoa stars in the series, with other cast members besides Curtis being Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Native Hawaiian actress Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

Curtis will appear as Keōua, the cousin of Kamehameha (Kaina Makua) who believes himself to be the rightful leader of Hawai’i.

Curtis most recently appeared in the blockbuster film “Avatar: The Way of Water” as Tonowari. He is also known for roles in films like “Training Day,” “Once Were Warriors,” “Sunshine,” and “Whale Rider.” In television, he previously starred in the AMC series “Fear the Walking Dead” and has appeared in shows like “Gang Related,” “Missing,” and “Trauma.”

He is repped by Anonymous Content and Verve Talent.

Momoa co-created “Chief of War” with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Both serve as executive producers along with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, showrunner Doug Jung, Tracey Cook, Molly Allen, Brian Mendoza, and Anders Engstrom, . Justin Chon will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment produce.

The role keeps Momoa in business with Apple as he previously starred in the action-drama “See” at the streamer for three seasons. This will also mark the first time Momoa has written for television. He previously co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film “Road to Paloma,” which was released in 2014. He and Pa’a Sibbett also co-wrote the story for the upcoming feature “The Last Manhunt,” with Momoa appearing onscreen in a supporting role. Momoa starred in the feature “Braven” in 2018, which was co-written by Pa’a Sibbett.