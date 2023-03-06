January Jones Slams Virtual Auditions: ‘It’s Time for Casting Directors to Come Back Into the Office Like Everyone Else’

January Jones took aim at virtual auditions on Saturday, writing on her Instagram story, “Note to Hollywood: It’s time for casting directors to come back into the office like everyone else. To audition actors in person.”

The “Mad Men” star continued, “And if anyone asks for a FEE to audition please know that this is criminal and PATHETIC. I personally have had to self tape several times since the pandemic began and there is zero benefit to it for anyone involved. It’s time consuming, expensive, and a drag to whomever you have to drag in to read with you (sorry Mom), and is often done with zero direction/notes.”

Since the pandemic, self-tapes have remained a common way for actors to audition for roles, rather than auditioning live in front of casting directors.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for an actor just starting out if an established actor has to beg for a Zoom [meeting] when an in-person audition is ‘unavailable,'” Jones concluded. “Please do better.”

Jones got her start in films like “Anger Management,” “Love Actually” and “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” before going on to star opposite Jon Hamm in “Mad Men,” which ran on AMC from 2007 to 2015. In 2011, she played Emma Frost in 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men Origins: First Class.” As Betty Draper, Jones received two Golden Globe nominations and was up for an Emmy. More recently, Jones starred in “The Last Man on Earth” alongside Will Forte, as well as Netflix’s figure skating drama “Spinning Out.” Her filmography also includes “American Wedding,” “We Are Marshall,” “The Boat That Rocked,” “Unknown,” “Good Kill,” “Sweetwater” and “Seeking Justice.”