Dolly Parton’s 77th Birthday Prompts IFC Celebration (TV News Roundup)

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton turns 77 years-old on Jan. 19, and IFC has announced a full line-up of festivities to celebrate.

Starting Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m., the channel will host a marathon of three of Parton’s most popular films: “Joyful Noise,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” and “Steel Magnolias.” In addition, other artists will pay tribute to Parton with brief video messages that are scheduled to air on AMC and We TV this Thursday.

Featured performers wishing Parton a happy birthday include Da Brat & Judy, MC Lyte, Angela Simmons, Colman Domingo, Zahn McClarnon, Chris Hardwick and Harry Hamlin.

Watch the promotional video for Dolly Parton’s birthday programming extravaganza below.

DATES

Premiere dates have been set by E! for “Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com?” “Royal Rendezvous” and “Married by Mistake,” three all-new romantic comedies:

Director Rich Newey’s “Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com?” follows protagonist Eliza as she navigates a love triangle involving her, a doctor and a hotel towel boy with the assistance of a 50-year-old self-help book. Stars include Em Haine, Cecilia Deacon, Wen Lee, Markian Tarasiuk, Aren Buchholz and Roraigh Falkner.

“Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com?” hits the channel on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Based on a story by Heather Provost and Scott Damian, “Royal Rendezvous” sees an L.A.-based chef travel to an Irish manor to cook for royalty. Isabella Gomez, Ruairi O’Connor and Ronan Raftery are among the performers taking on key roles for the film under the direction of Christine Luby.

“Royal Rendezvous” is scheduled to premiere Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

“Married By Mistake” from director Mike Rohl puts the fun in dysfunctional when two best friends wake up after a drunken night in Las Vegas only to find out they’ve gotten married. As lead characters Riley and Nate are confronted with old flames, they are forced to consider the legitimacy of their own relationship.

“Married By Mistake” will be available for viewing as of Mar. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

EXECUTIVES

ABC News announced today the promotion of Rachel Scott to senior congressional correspondent in Washington, D.C.

“Rachel is an exceptional teammate and colleague, and I look forward to seeing more impactful and thoughtful reporting from her,” said ABC News president Kim Godwin. “With another consequential election season right around the corner, Rachel and the entire Washington team’s straightforward journalism couldn’t be more valued.”

Over the last two years, Scott has chronicled the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump and ongoing hearings related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Most recently, she documented Kevin McCarthy’s replacement of Nanci Pelosi as speaker of the House.

Scott’s dogged reporting also led to the passing of several pieces of legislation, such as the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Respect for Marriage Act and gun safety regulations.

Prior to a career of congressional reporting, Scott was on the front lines of communities grappling with racial unrest and police brutality after the murder of George Floyd. She also confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin on human rights abuses during a 2021 press conference.

The veteran journalist received a Peabody Award in 2021 for her coverage of abortion on ABC News’ “Nightline,” and she has also been recognized as 2020’s Emerging Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Black Journalists.

*

Emily Powers is joining Hallmark Media as executive vice president of streaming and digital platforms, the company revealed today.

As EVP, Powers will helm the evolution of Hallmark Media’s distribution model, strategic direction, day-to-day management and overall growth of mobile and web platforms. Powers also plans to relaunch Hallmark Media’s subscription video on demand service.

“Over the last decade, Emily has established a winning track record of driving revenue through successful digital strategies, and she will play an important role as we further develop, evolve, and advance this area of our business,” said Hallmark Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas. “Her expertise is particularly important at this stage in our company’s evolution, as the industry continues to shift in the direction of streaming and digital distribution.”

Based in New York, Powers will report directly to Lucas in her new position.

Prior to her appointment, Powers served as chief revenue officer at BritBox. She also has taken on varying roles at prestigious companies like BBC Studios, NBC Universal and National Geographic TV & Film.