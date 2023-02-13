Jamie Lee Curtis Has Never Watched ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ But Knows Her Wind Chimes Have Become a Meme

Jamie Lee Curtis has never watched an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — not even the one she was on. Curtis’ viral appearance during last year’s 12th season, which featured many of the cast members, particularly Dorit Kemsley, fangirling over the “Halloween” star? Nope, not for Curtis.

“I’ve never seen the show,” she tells Variety during an interview for the Awards Circuit Podcast to discuss her first Oscar nomination for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “I didn’t even see my entire episode. I just saw the meme. The meme that kept on ‘meme-ing.’ It became a meme forever.”

Curtis is referring to the many memes that took social media by storm last summer, after Kemsley fawned over the “Halloween” star during a luncheon fundraiser for Curtis’ charity, My Hand in Yours, held by “Beverly Hills” castmate Kyle Richards. Kemsley reacting to gray tumblers and “the chicest wind chime” she’s ever seen produced some of the best 70 seconds in “Real Housewives” history.

In addition, Curtis shares the disappointing news for the Bravo fandom (and Dorit) that she won’t appear in the upcoming 13th season. Curtis says, “It was a one-off — it was a one-time appearance, and it was understood I was there in support of My Hand in Yours.”

(It wasn’t exactly a one-off: Curtis also made a surprise appearance on a reunion episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last October, in order to promote “Halloween Ends,” along with co-star Richards. The movie and the Bravo show are both produced by NBCUniversal.)

My Hand in Yours is a charitable organization Curtis founded. The company donates 100% of all proceeds to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which Curtis and Richards support financially. Curtis’ connection to the long-running series is through Richards, who played Lindsay, the seven-year-old Laurie Strode babysits in the original “Halloween” (1978) movie, later reprising the role in “Halloween Kills” (2021) and “Halloween Ends” (2022).

“She [Kyle] asked would you want to come on the show and talk about My Hand in Yours,” Curtis recalls. “This is where the meme that Dorit was talking about how chic my wind chime is. That wasn’t a euphemism. I was a peddler. She was so kind and enthusiastic about how chic our products are that I actually renamed the wind chime – the Chic Dorit Wind Chime — on MyHandInYours.com.”

Curtis reveals My Hand in Yours had a $45,000 sales day after the episode aired. Curtis adds: “The service and the grace those women showed me for my work paid off for Children’s Hospital.”