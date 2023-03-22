Jamie Lee Curtis to Guest Star in Amazon’s Maple Syrup Heist Series, Guillaume Cyr Joins Main Cast

Newly-minted Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis is set to guest star in the upcoming Amazon comedy series “The Sticky.”

It was previously announced that Curtis would executive produce the series, which was ordered at Amazon in April 2022. In addition, Guillaume Cyr (“Louis Cyr,” “The New Life of Paul Sneijder”) has joined the show in one of its lead roles alongside Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Production is now underway on the series in and around Montreal. As previously announced, the series is inspired by the true story of the “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist,” in which 70% of the world’s global maple syrup supply was stolen.

The official series decription states: “‘The Sticky’ revolves around Ruth Landry (Martindale), a tough, supremely competent maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity. Especially now that that very bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to freedom. With the help of Remy Bouchard (Cyr), a mild-mannered security guard, and Mike Byrne (Diamantopoulos), a low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate—and transforms the future of her community—with the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of maple syrup.”

Michael Dowse and Joyce Wong will serve as directors on the series. “The Sticky” was created by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, who also serve as executive producers. Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer of Megamix also executive produce along with: Curtis for Comet Pictures; Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media Inc.; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; and Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant is co-executive producer. Russell Goldman is an associate producer for Comet Pictures.

Cyr is repped by MVA. Dowse is repped in the U.S. by UTA, Fourth Wall Management, and Paul Hastings, and Great North Artists Management in Toronto. Wong is repped by CAA, Avalon Management, and Great North Artists Management in Toronto.