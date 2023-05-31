James Van Der Beek’s Anti-Joe Biden Rant and DNC Takedown Earns Fox News Praise: Biden ‘Has Declining Mental Faculties’

James Van Der Beek has became the talk of Fox News after posting a viral rant on TikTok in which he slammed the Democratic National Committe (DNC) for not planning to host a debate between Joe Biden and his Democratic opponents once he his bid for presidential re-election in 2024 is announced (via The Daily Beast). The DNC’s decision has been condemned by both media figures such as Joe Rogan and some of Biden’s Democratic challengers, including Robert F. Kennedy and Marianne Williamson.

Fox News’ Steve Doocy, who co-anchors the network’s morning show “Fox & Friends,” praised Van Der Beek for “ripping into” the DNC, saying, “I watched this video and I was like, this guy deserves to be sitting on a panel analyzing everything that’s going on right now.”

“I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president,” Van Der Beek says in the video post. “Are you fucking kidding me? There’s no debate?…There’s no debate over an 80-year-old man who, if he lives, will be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country? And if he doesn’t live, has a vice president whose approval rating is worse than his?

“This guy has obviously declining mental faculties,” the “Dawson’s Creek” alum added about Biden. “You’re putting him up in front of a podium with flashcards telling him who to call on and what the questions are going to be. And you’re telling us there’s no debate? What about the will of the people?”

Conservative pundit Clay Travis was a guest on “Fox & Friends” and told Doocy, “I never would’ve believed that Dawson Leery from ‘Dawson’s Creek’ back in the day would make more sense analyzing the Democrat state of the presidential nomination fight than anyone on MSNBC or CNN combined.

Watch Van Der Beek anti-Biden rant in the TikTok post below.