James Patterson Signs First-Look Deal With Skydance Television

Best-selling author James Patterson has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Skydance Television.

Under the terms of the deal, Patterson will develop television adaptations of his best selling book series “Women’s Murder Club” and Michael Bennett books, as well as book series “Private” and the soon-to-be published books “Jane Smith” and “Holmes, Miss Marple and Poe.”

“In speaking with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and the team, it quickly became clear Skydance is only interested in making quality entertainment with top talent,” said Patterson. “This kind of partnership is exactly what we have been seeking for James Patterson Entertainment, as we continue to grow our brand across every area of the business.”

News of the deal comes as Skydance TV is currently working on “Cross,” a series adaptation of Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, with Aldis Hodge set to star as the iconic character. The series is also being produced by Paramount Television Studios for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

“James Patterson is one of the most successful authors in publishing of all time,” said Matt Thunell, president of Skydance Television. “He is a master of his craft, who transcends genres and crosses borders with every story he writes. The Skydance team is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring his remarkable library to television screens all around the world. And we could not ask for better partners than James, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa and their team at James Patterson Entertainment.”

Patterson has sold more than 425 million books worldwide. Throughout his career, he has been awarded prizes like the National Humanities Medal, the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community, an Edgar Award, and nine Emmy Awards.

Patterson is repped by CAA and Lichter Grossman.

The deal with Patterson comes as Skydance has multiple shows either in the works or on the air based on books and book series. The company also has the show “Jack Ryan” and “Reacher” at Amazon as well as “Foundation” and “The Big Door Prize” at Apple.