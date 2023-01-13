James Cameron Sets ‘Secrets of the Bees,’ ‘Secrets of the Penguins’ Docuseries at National Geographic

James Cameron made a surprise appearance at the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour to announce two new series coming to National Graphic: “Secrets of the Bees” and “Secrets of the Penguins.”

The two series add to NatGeo’s “Secrets” franchise, which Cameron executive produces. The franchise debuted “Secrets of the Whales” in 2021, with “Secrets of the Elephants” and “Secrets of the Octopus” next on the docket.

During his appearance at TCA — which was brief, as he arrived at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena in between events promoting “Avatar: The Way of Water” — he spoke on his collaborations with NatGeo, saying, “What draws me to it is my endless curiosity and fascination with the natural world and how it works, and how rapidly science is starting to answer these these questions about how animals communicate.”

“You can write a script, but animals don’t have a call time. They show up when they show up, so documentary filmmaking is an exercise in patience,” he continued. “It’s much like science: You follow a lead, and investigate path. You think you know what the answer might be, but you don’t really know what the story is.”

Cameron then presented a sizzle reel for “Secrets of the Bees.”

Earlier during National Geographic’s TCA presentation, it was announced that “Secrets of the Elephants” will premiere on April 21. The series deploys the latest science and brand-new camera technology to reveal the secret worlds of desert elephants, forest elephants, Asian elephants and African savannah elephants. See a teaser below.