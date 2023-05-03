Jameela Jamil Slams Met Gala’s ‘Famous Feminists’ for Celebrating ‘Known Bigot’ Karl Lagerfeld: This Is Why ‘People Don’t Trust Liberals’

“The Good Place” and “She-Hulk” actor Jameela Jamil took to Instagram to slam the many celebrities who attended the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Met Gala attendees paid tribute to Lagerfeld in various ways, including Jared Leto and Doja Cat dressing up as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. Jamil noted that many of the celebs in attendance this year were outspoken feminists, despite Lagerfeld’s bigoted comments against fat women. The fashion designer infamously told the German fashion magazine Focus in 2009, “No one wants to see curvy women.”

“Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors,” Jamil wrote (via Entertainment Weekly). “And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it.”

“Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ, we had a year to course-correct here and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot,” Jamil continued. “And everyone decided all of a sudden we can separate the art from the artist when convenient. Last night we relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important.”

“This isn’t about cancel culture,” the actor added in the comments. “It’s not even about Karl. It’s about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It’s about showing why people don’t trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this. And it’s not just Hollywood here — the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night. They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that shit right up… If we carry on like this, don’t be shocked when we lose the next election.”

The 2023 Met Gala was attended by some of the biggest names in music, television, film and fashion. Rihanna closed the night as the red carpet’s last guest, while Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Kim Kardashian and more walked the red carpet.