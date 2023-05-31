‘Jack Ryan’ Trailer: Prime Video Teases Final Season of Tom Clancy’s Series (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video dropped the official trailer for Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan,” the political thriller series is set to return with two episodes on Friday, June 30. The six-episode season will be available on the streamer, with the remaining four episodes dropping two each Friday, until the series finale on July 14.

The fourth and final season will follow CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan, who is tasked with uncovering an internal and national corruption conspiracy; per the official release, “Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.”

John Krasinski stars as Jack Ryan, and returns with fellow former cast members, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel and Abbie Cornish, as well as two new additions, Michael Peña and Louis Ozawa.

Krasinski and Clancy serve as executive producers alongside Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, John Kelly, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Take a look at the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for “Our Planet II,” its four-part nature documentary set to premiere on June 14.

“Our Planet II” hails from the team behind “Planet Earth” and “Our Planet.” The docuseries will spotlight varying animals and their migration patterns throughout four episodes narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

“This series traces extraordinary journeys, in a world that is itself changing faster than ever. Only now are we beginning to understand that all life on Earth depends on the freedom to move,” said Attenborough.

“Our Planet II” is produced by Huw Cordey through Silverback Films. Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey serve as executive producers.

Watch the official trailer below.

Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment have released the first official trailer for their new Genvid interactive streaming service series “Silent Hill: Ascension.”

Per the official release, “‘Silent Hill: Ascension follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by new and terrifying ‘Silent Hill’ monsters. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns as they’re drawn into the darkness by both recent murders and long suppressed guilt and fears.”

The streamer will incorporate new characters, locations and monsters all relevant to the “Silent Hill” gaming universe.

“’Silent Hill’: Ascension will captivate audiences with its immersive experience, spotlighting stunning visuals and live community-driven moments, all while exploring the psychological horror that has made the ’Silent Hill’ series so beloved by fans worldwide,” said Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid Entertainment. “By participating in ’Silent Hill’: Ascension you will leave your legacy in the canon of ’Silent Hill.’ And, in collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, Bad Robot Games and Behaviour Interactive, we’re offering fans the unique chance to become part of the story themselves.”

Watch the official trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

BBC Studios has appointed Melissa Rubinson as its new senior vice president, the company announced on Tuesday.

Rubinson will work on expanding the commercial subsidiary’s audience and revenue for BBC News content across platforms while reporting to Tara Maitra, CCO of BBC Studios.

“Melissa is a highly accomplished and experienced business leader with a proven track record of developing and negotiating complex partnerships. She comes to BBC Studios with an extensive network and tremendous relationships across the industry that she was able to cultivate over the past decade,” said Maitra. “She is a great addition to our team, and I am confident that she will play a key role in helping us achieve our ambitious growth goals.”

Rubinson hails from Reuters where she previously worked as senior director of strategic accounts and partnerships. She previously held roles at Yahoo! Inc., Associated Content and CNN. She is a graduate of the London School of Economics and The Medill School of Journalism of Northwestern University.

“I am thrilled to be joining BBC Studios during a period of expansion for the company and when the demand for the BBC’s brand of journalism has never been higher,” said Rubinson. “As the company prepares to roll out new platforms and content to serve those needs, I am eager to help grow the BBC’s digital footprint and extend the reach of the company’s trusted, impartial journalism around the globe.”

Paul Getto has joined the executive team at Universal Studio Group (USG) as EVP of strategy and business development, the studio announced Tuesday.

Getto will manage a team that identifies, prioritizes and executes strategic initiatives, business development opportunities and investment planning across Universal Television (UTV), UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and, in partnership with the UK-based management team, Universal International Studios (UIS), including NBCUniversal Formats.

“I thoroughly enjoy being part of NBCUniversal, and Universal Studio Group is an incredible component of the overall business,” said Getto. “I am excited to leverage my experience and network to add value to this impressive team.”

Getto hails as the former EVP of business operations at Focus Features. He will report directly to Bradley Melnick, the chief financial officer of USG.

“Paul’s industry expertise and business acumen have solidified his stellar reputation for delivering lofty strategic objectives,” said Melnick. “We’re excited to welcome him to the USG team to guide our top-notch executives as we continue driving revenue, scale and vision for NBCU.”