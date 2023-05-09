‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Sets June Premiere Date for Final Season

It’s the end of the road for Jack Ryan. Prime Video has slated the premiere date for the fourth and final season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

The espionage action series, which stars John Krasinski as the CIA spy, will premiere the first two episodes of its final season on June 30. Two episodes will be released weekly thereafter, with the finale of the six-episode season debuting on Prime Video on July 14.

The new episodes of “Jack Ryan” come to the streamer only six months after the third season debuted in December. Prime Video debuted all eight episodes of Season 3 simultaneously over the winter, but has shifted to a weekly release structure for the final season. The series was renewed for a fourth season prior to airing episodes of its third.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” now finds Krasinski’s secret agent man acting as the CIA’s deputy director, on a mission to investigate drug cartels, terrorist organizations and a domestic conspiracy. The series also stars Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly and Betty Gabriel, with Abbie Cornish returning as well. “Jack Ryan” newcomers Michael Peña and Louis Ozawa join the ensemble for the final season.

The series comes from Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay and John Kelly serve as executive producers. Tom Clancy will also executive produce the fourth season alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell under the Skydance Television banner, as well as Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.