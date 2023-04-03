ITV Studios’ ‘Helsinki Crimes’ Recommissioned – Global Bulletin

NORDIC CRIME COMMISSION



C More has commissioned a second, six-episode season of ITV Studios Finland’s glossy detective drama “Helsinki Crimes” (aka “Harjunpää”). The first season of Helsinki Crimes became one of C More’s most-watched crime series to date. After its launch on Netflix last year, in regions across CEE, Benelux, Austria and the Nordics, the series was one of the top ten most-watched series, and the third most-watched in Finland.

In the new season, Chief Constable Timo Harjunpää, portrayed by Olli Rahkonen, and his murder team investigate bloody clashes between street gangs, love scams and a wave of burglaries.



The series is adapted from Matti Yrjänä Joensuu’s series of novels and is written for the screen by Harri Virtanen (“Deadwind”) and directed by Matti Kinnunen (“Cargo”).

The first season of Helsinki Crimes also sold to Australia’s SBS On Demand, AMC Networks International’s SundanceTV in Spain, and on Walter Presents in the UK and Ireland in July 2022.

HAND MADE PODCAST



Wondery and Amazon Music have closed a podcast distribution and ad-sales representation deal with Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire, aka the ‘Spooky Bitches,’ the duo behind the multi award-winning true crime podcast “RedHanded.” The show will publish one week early and ad-free on Amazon Music and Wondery+ starting on April 6. RedHanded will continue to be available on all podcast services after the one-week exclusivity window. The series has evolved the true crime genre, offering a weekly blend of mysterious murders and laugh-out-loud moments. “RedHanded” has explored numerous cases, ranging from Jeffrey Epstein to Josef Mengele, since launching in 2017.



The agreement also sees weekly episodes of “ShortHand,” the special bonus content from the team behind RedHanded, publish exclusively only on Amazon Music and Wondery+ starting on April 4.

CENTRAL MARKET



TV rights market, NATPE Budapest says that a growing array of content suppliers have confirmed their presence as exhibitors at its next edition. The market, targeted at business in Central and Eastern Europe, will operate four days (June 19-22, 2023) at the Hungarian capital’s Intercontinental Hotel.



Confirmed attendees include Banijay Rights, MGM and Red Arrow Studios International. A clutch of Turkish distributors includes Kanal D, Global Agency, MISTCO, MADD Entertainment, TRT, ATV and OGM Universe. From elsewhere in Europe, confirmed participants include DARO Film Distribution, FilmRise, Gaumont, Newen Connect, Italy’s RTI Mediaset, Vision Films and IMPS.



Organizers report more than 400 buyers are expected, including representatives from AMC Networks, Antena TV Group, Blue Ant Media, Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), Cyfrowyn Polsat, Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, Kanal D Romania, Kino Polska TV, MTVA, National Geographic Channel, Paramount International, RTL Hungary, RTV Slovenia, Telewizja Polska, TV2 Media Csoport Zrt. Urania s.r.o., Viaplay and Zee Entertainment. France’s Unifrance and the U.K.’s PACT have also signed on as event partners and will be bringing delegations their countries.

COOKING IT UP



Banijay has confirmed that EndemolShine Germany and television chef, restaurateur, and presenter Tim Mälzer have come together to found Potatohead Pictures. Led by EndemolShine Germany’s MD, Fabian Tobias, and executive director Sven Steffensmeier, the label will focus on developing new culinary formats.



EndemolShine Germany and Mälzer have worked together for eight years creating hit cooking formats such as “Kitchen Impossible” and “Chefs to Go” (aka “Mälzer and Henssler Deliver!”), which has also been adapted in France. Steffensmeier is behind popular shows “Knife Fight Club,” “Ready to Beef” and “Kühlschrank öffne Dich!.”



Potatohead Pictures is set as a subsidiary of EndemolShine Germany. Tobias and Steffensmeier are MDs.

BRITS BACK FOR MORE



Red Sauce, part of Zinc Media Group, has won a multi-series commission from the U.K.’s Channel 5 to make 136 hours of “Bargain Loving Brits,” by far the largest volume deal ever received by a Zinc Media label. The commission forms a two-year deal for the popular series which is made from the company’s Manchester base. The deal comprises 120 x 60 min of the daytime version of “Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun,” and 16 x 60 min of the peak version. “Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun” charts the lives of the Brits who’ve swapped the damp and grey of the U.K. for a new life in Spain. Covering a cross-section of ex-patriate stories, these new series will continue to tell the stories of some of the characters from previous series. In 2022, “Bargain Loving Brits” enjoyed a reach of over 22 million viewers on Channel 5.