‘It’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Casts Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar

The “It” prequel series at HBO Max has added its first four cast members, Variety has learned.

Taylour Paige (“Zola,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Jovan Adepo (“Babylon,” “Watchmen”), Chris Chalk (“Perry Mason,” “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”), and James Remar (“Oppenheimer,” “Megalopolis”) will all star in the series, which is currently titled “Welcome to Derry.”

Exact plot and character details are being kept under wraps, but the official logline for the series states, “Set in the world of Stephen King’s ‘It’ universe, ‘Welcome to Derry’ is based on King’s ‘It’ novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films ‘It’ and ‘It Chapter Two.'”

Paige is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Granderson Rochers. Adepo is repped by Powerline Entertainment, WME, and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Chalk is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Paradigm, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Remar is repped by Gersh and Lighthouse Entertainment.

“Welcome to Derry” was ordered to series at HBO Max in February. It was developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. Fuchs is writing the teleplay for the first episode of the series, based on a story by him and the Muschiettis. Andy will also direct multiple episodes, including the first.

Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, with the Muschiettis also executive producing via their Double Dream production company. Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin also executive produce. The series is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television, with Double Dream currently under an overall deal at WBTV.

Andy directed both of the new “It” films, with Barbara having produced them. Fuchs was a co-producer on “It: Chapter Two.” The two new films collectively grossed over $1.1 billion at the global box office upon their release, with the second film taking place 27 years after the events of the first, with a new adult cast taking over from the kids in part one. “It” was previously adapted into a two-part miniseries for ABC back in 1990, featuring Tim Curry’s iconic performance as Pennywise.