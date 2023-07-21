‘Invincible’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Prime Video, Drops New Teaser

“Invincible” Season 2 (finally) has a premiere date at Amazon’s Prime Video.

The second season of the animated superhero series will debut the first four episodes of the eight-episode season on Nov. 3,. The second half of the season will then premiere in early 2024. The news was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con along with a new teaser trailer, which can be seen below.

“Invincible” is based on the comic book of the same name created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The voice cast includes Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.

It was also announced that the standalone episode “Invincible Atom Eve” is now available to stream on Prime Video.

At Comic-Con, Kirkman revealed that Season 2, which picks up right after the end of Season 1, will track the story of a new villain from the comics, Angstrom Levy, who will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown. Over two dozen new voice actors are joining the show for Season 2, including Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson and Ben Schwartz.

It’s been over two years since Season 1 first streamed on Prime Video, a gap that has caused much vocal consternation among its fans. “This is an extremely complicated show,” Kirkman said, addressing the wait for Season 2. “It’s an hour-long animated series. There are so many characters and scenes. We really had to wrap our heads around how this production was going to be managed.”

In an earlier panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 144-issue comic book series, Marge Dean, head of studio at Skybound Animation, said the series phased out CG animation from the show entirely for Season 2, which compounded the logistical issues facing the show during the height of the pandemic. But Kirkman assured the Comic-Con audience that the work the production team put into making Season 2 and 3 has created a production pipeline that will prevent long breaks between seasons moving forward.

“I can’t wait until people are like, ‘When is Season 3?’” he joked.

The series focuses on Mark Grayson (Yeun), “who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet,” per the official series description. “Still reeling from Nolan’s (Simmons) betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

Kirkman executive produces along with David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. Co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Season 1 of “Invincible” debuted in March 2021. The show was well-received upon its debut, with Amazon renewing it for both Seasons 2 and 3 in the day of the Season 1 finale in April.