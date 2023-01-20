‘Invincible’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals Late 2023 Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

After two years without an update, “Invincible” is back … almost. The series is set to return for its second season on Amazon Prime Video in late 2023, as was revealed in a teaser featuring Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) discussing the upcoming episodes.

“What have you been up to? It’s been awhile,” Allen says to Mark as they dine at Burger Mart. “I think everyone agrees it’s been, like, a little ridiculous how long it’s been.”

“I’ve been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, voice acting, key posing, in-betweening, cleaning up, color slapping, comping the whole thing, and all that for, you know, roughly thousands of shots,” Mark replies. “So, it’s kind of a lot.”

The animated superhero series follows 17-year-old Mark, who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. The cast also includes Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin and Khary Payton, among others.

“Invincible” is based on the Image Comics of the same name by “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirtman as well as Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Skybound produces the series, and executive producers include Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder. Jeff Allen serves as supervising director and Linda Lamontagne serves as casting director. The “Invincible” comic book series concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.

Season 1 of “Invincible” ran from March to April of 2021. The series was immediately renewed for both a second and third season at Amazon, gaining wide popularity and critical acclaim. Variety‘s review praised the performances in particular, saying, “What both anchors and keeps ‘Invincible’ compelling is its cast, packed to the brim with talent. As Mark, Yeun conveys a perfect combination of teenage insecurity, determination and occasional arrogance. As his father, Simmons imbues Omni-Man with dual affection and flinty disapproval, while Sandra Oh quickly establishes his wry human mother Debbie as the family’s linchpin.”

See the teaser below.