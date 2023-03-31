‘Interview With the Vampire’ Star Bailey Bass Not Returning as Claudia in Season 2

“Interview With the Vampire” star Bailey Bass won’t be continuing in the role of Claudia in Season 2 of the AMC Networks show, Variety has confirmed.

Delainey Hayles will take over the role. Production on Season 2 will begin next week in Prague, and the show will also shoot in Paris and New Orleans.

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ for the second season,” Bass said in a statement. “Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

A spokesperson for AMC added, “Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire.’ For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

“Interview With the Vampire” marked Bass’ series starring debut. She also appeared as Tsireya in James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” and will reprise that role in the franchise’s upcoming installments.

