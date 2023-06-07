‘Inside the NFL’ Moves to The CW From Paramount+

“Inside the NFL” officially has a new home, with the long-running sports show now set to air on The CW.

The 47th season of the series will begin airing on The CW on Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, marking the first time the show has aired on a broadcast network. It will also be available to stream on The CW app and website.

The show comes to The CW from Paramount+, which aired it from 2021-2023. Per The CW, new hosts and producers for the new season will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to partner with NFL Films and welcome ‘Inside the NFL’ to the CW Sports family,” said Dennis Miller, president of The CW. “For almost five decades, ‘Inside the NFL’ has been an industry leader in showcasing can’t-miss weekly highlights, unprecedented behind-the-scenes content, exclusive access to players and lively discussion. By combining this premiere NFL content with our robust broadcast audience, we look forward to bringing this legendary sports series to more fans than ever before and to advertisers for the first time.”

“Inside the NFL” began airing on HBO in 1977, where it remained until 2008. Showtime then picked the series up until it moved to Paramount+. The show offers expert commentary on the week’s happenings in the NFL, including footage and audio captured by the NFL Films team. The show has featured a long list of NFL greats and broadcasters as hosts, including Dan Marino, Bob Costas, Phil Simms, James Brown, Cris Collinsworth, Boomer Esiason, and many more.

“Generations of football fans have grown up watching ‘Inside the NFL,’” said Ross Ketover, senior executive of NFL Films. “It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot ‘Inside the NFL’ for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can’t wait to get started.”

This mark’s The CW’s second foray into sports since Nexstar acquired a majority stake in the network in 2022. The CW also currently airs LIV Golf coverage, which is not expected to be impacted by LIV Golf’s unexpected merger with the PGA. The CW is largely moving away from scripted programming, with its 2023 fall schedule filled mostly with unscripted programming and foreign acquisitions.

However, in an interview with Variety, The CW entertainment president Brad Schwartz said that the network is still very much in the scripted business, saying that they are currently in “phase one” of the new CW.