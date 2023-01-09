‘Inside Job’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season, Creator Says

Netflix has swung the axe on “Inside Job,” the adult-animation conspiracy comedy, after one season, according to creator Shion Takeuchi.

Takeuchi, a writer on “Gravity Falls,” announced the cancellation Sunday evening on Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of ‘Inside Job,'” she wrote. “Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up.”

“Inside Job,” a sendup of ’90s sci-fi drama “The X-Files,” stars Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke. The first half of the series premiered on Netflix in October 2021 with 10 episodes, and the second part (eight episodes) debuted this past November. The animated comedy is about the shadow government — and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is executing the world’s conspiracies.

The series unfolds in the offices of Cognito Inc., an organization within the shadow government, and follows anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley (Caplan) who, with her partner Brett Hand (Duke), works to uncover the infinite secrets of the world hidden in the shadows. Despite her optimism, Reagan faces constant hurdles on the way to her dream promotion including her unhinged, conspiracy-mongering father (Slater) and irresponsible coworkers.

“Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all,” Takeuchi said in the tweet Sunday.