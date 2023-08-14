Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Takes Direct Oversight of CBS News in Restructure

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews will take direct oversight of CBS News, the latest move in a broader restructure of operations at Paramount Global’s CBS business.

Matthews, a CBS News veteran who once supervised the Washington bureau and had been put in charge of overall newsgathering, will now have top editorial oversight for CBS News across all platforms. She will oversee all CBS News programs, bureaus, global newsgathering, streaming and digital editorial, as well as standards and practices, special events, politics, elections and surveys, social, the race and culture unit and CBS News Radio.

She will report to Wendy McMahon, who was put in charge earlier Monday of CBS News, local stations and syndication efforts. CBS appears to be streamlining some of its businesses. Neeraj Khemlani, who had worked as a co-president alongside McMahon overseeing CBS News, on Sunday announced he would step down from his role to tackle a new content production deal. Steve LoCascio, who has supervised, CBS’ syndicated programs, said Monday he would retire.

Ciprian-Matthews is a 30-year veteran of CBS News, having run operations in London and Washington, D.C., and worked on developing and recruiting CBS News staffers. She joined CBS in 1993 as a senior producer for live segments for its morning news programs. Before joining CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau and a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for CNN. She started her career as a general assignment reporter for the National Public Radio Spanish-language news program “Enfoque Nacional.”

“There is no one with a stronger background to continue CBS News’ great journalistic legacy than Ingrid,” said McMahon, in a statement. “Ingrid’s editorial expertise, her depth of knowledge and sensitivity to the nuance of the subjects we cover around the globe, and her impeccable news judgment make her an incredible leader. She is unwavering in her commitment to our journalism and to the people and culture of CBS News. I’m so pleased that she has agreed to partner with me at this important time.”