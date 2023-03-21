‘Indian Matchmaking’ Season 3 Set to Premiere on Netflix in April (TV News Roundup)

“Indian Matchmaking” Season 3 will premiere April 21 on Netflix, the streamer announced Tuesday. Mumbai’s matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to help single millennials around the world find love, employing decades-worth of experience and traditional methods. This season, Sima’s matchmaking touch will reach from New York to New Delhi, Miami to London, as well as clients both old and new. “Indian Matchmaking” premiered its first season in July 2020. The show is executive produced by Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra and J.C. Begley.

Sima Aunty in Episode 1 of "Indian Matchmaking."

"Indian Matchmaking"

Viral and Aashay in Episode 1 of "Indian Matchmaking."

Vikash in Episode 1 of "Indian Matchmaking."

Also in today’s TV news:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix’s “Sweet Tooth,” set to premiere April 27, is back with a Season 2 trailer. The series is based on the same-name DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire.

This season, part-human, part-deer Gus (Christian Convery) and his fellow hybrids work to free themselves from the captivity of General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Threats of a new deadly wave of the Sick and Abbot’s desire for power loom over the Preserve, leaving Gus to dig into his own history and discover the truth about The Great Crumble.

“Sweet Tooth” features Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands, Marlon Williams, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. and Yonas Kibreab, with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Jim Mickle along with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran, and is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Take a look at the trailer below.

“Sweet Tooth” Season 2 Teaser Trailer

AWARDS

The Television Academy Foundation has announced a roster of celebrity presenters for the 42nd College Television Awards. The ceremony will honor exceptional student-produced work from colleges and universities across the country.

The College Television Awards will feature stars from several top television programs. Confirmed celebrity presenters include Shari Cookson of “The Memory Loss Tapes,” Scott Evans of “Access Hollywood,” Kim Fields of “The Upshaws,” Ginger Gonzaga of “She Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Christine Ko of “Only Murders in the Building,” Jaren Lewison of “Never Have I Ever,” Camilla Luddington of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Nathan Mitchell of “Ginny & Georgia” and Lauren Potter of “Glee.”

This year, Taylor University students Anna Rodman and Gabreil Burch will be presented with the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship for their documentary short “Lizzi: Deeper Than Water.” The film profiles Indiana Paralympic swimmer Lizzi Smith and her battle with mental health amidst her journey to the top. The Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award will also be awarded to the best CTA-winning project that underscores humanitarian concern.

“For more than 40 years, the College Television Awards have been elevating student creators and their content, giving them access to the entertainment industry and a platform to jumpstart their careers,” said Television Academy Foundation chair Cris Abrego. “The creativity and quality of this year’s nominated work foretells an extraordinary future for these storytellers and for television itself.”

The awards will be held on April 1 at 6 p.m. PT at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

STREAMING

Latin-owned entertainment company Fuse is expanding its global footprint by launching its flagship Fuse channel in South Africa. Fuse has now joined the South African subscription-based service Ultraview, which will provide access to Fuse’s series, films and documentaries.

“We are proud that Fuse is expanding into South Africa for the first time ever on Openview’s compelling new Ultraview service,” said Fuse Media chair and CEO Miguel Roggero. “Our inclusion confirms that Fuse’s mission to deliver uplifting content for culturally diverse viewers has global appeal. We’re looking forward to connecting with even more young, multicultural audiences around the world.”

Fuse’s international integration follows previous global launches within the company, including Pluto TV Canada, Samsung TV Plus Europe and LG UK.