Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ Season 3 Welcomes Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney, Norah Jones and Misty Copeland (EXCLUSIVE)

“Be My Guest With Ina Garten” has set a Season 3 premiere date and revealed the new lineup of celebs that will be joining the Barefoot Contessa for a meal on the next batch of episodes, including Stanley Tucci.

On the third season premiere, set to launch March 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Food Network and Discovery+, Garten will be hosting ballerina Misty Copeland at her East Hampton home. Over the source of the season, she will also welcome Tucci, whose much-beloved food-travel series was recently scrapped by Food Network parent Warner Bros. Discovery along with other CNN original programming, actor Laura Linney and singer Norah Jones.

“Receiving an invitation from Ina is a dream come true for her guests and our audience alike – her welcoming personality, legendary entertaining skills and natural curiosity for other people’s life stories make for a fascinating series,” Betsy Ayala, head of food content at Warner Bros. Discovery, told Variety.

Per the “Be My Guest” Season 3 description:

In the premiere episode, Ina is joined by superstar ballerina Misty Copeland for a dream day at the barn. After toasting with Kir Royale cocktails and Herbed Ricotta Bruschetta, they dig deep and talk about Misty’s extraordinary upbringing, history-making ballet career and the moment she thought it was all over. Misty then shares her family’s favorite go-to dinner Citrus Salmon and Mashed Butternut Squash with Ina for a perfect alfresco dinner.

In the next episode, actor-director-tv presenter-author Stanley Tucci makes Ina her first-ever martini and shares his tips for the classic cocktail, which is all new to Ina. After enjoying Easy Oysters Rockefeller, they talk about life, love, career and share their passion for food – including a Tucci kitchen takeover as Stanley makes Cacciucco, a Tuscan seafood stew. To wrap up the day, they take a top-down ride to Main Beach for coffee and more conversation.

Ina then welcomes award-winning stage and screen actress Laura Linney to the barn with Blueberry Ricotta Breakfast Cake and they discuss career challenges, stage secrets and cooking party disasters. In a nod to Laura’s Southern background, Ina teaches her to make Shrimp Boil with a twist. They then head to Sag Harbor to sightsee and do some antique shopping.

Finally, after listening to and loving her music for years, Ina meets singer songwriter Norah Jones for the first time. After sharing a decadent Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie, they discuss everything from Norah’s whirlwind rise to fame to family food traditions. Ina teaches her to make Chicken in a Pot with Orzo and they then take a historical Hamptons tour to visit Home Sweet Home, a museum with a musical connection.

“Be My Guest With Ina Garten” is produced by Pacific Productions for Food Network and Discovery+.