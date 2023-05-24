‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3 Gets Hilarious Trailer With Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri and More Guest Stars

Get ready to order some sloppy steaks because the trailer for Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” Season 3 is finally here.

All six episodes of Season 3 will release on Netflix on May 30. Wednesday’s trailer showed a variety of bizarre and hilarious short sketches starring comedian and co-creator Tim Robinson plus a mix of new and familiar faces. The Season 3 guest stars include Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O’Malley and Carmen Christopher.

The trailer starts with Robinson yelling at a woman at a drive-thru and ends with him freaking out as a man confronts him outside his car window. The middle is whirlwind of clips, including a muscular man in a diaper attacking Richardson, a game show involving a wall-climbing robot, Robinson swinging on a zipline over a pool and Edebiri hosting another game show with Robinson twitching wildly because he’s “really crossed up.”

Last year, “I Think You Should Leave” was nominated at the Emmys for short form comedy, drama or variety series and won for Robinson as outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series. The show also won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Award for comedy/variety sketch series.

“I Think You Should Leave” is co-created and written by Robinson and Zack Kanin and executive produced by Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island comedy group, Ali Bell for Party Over Here, Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point and Alice Mathias.

Watch the trailer below.