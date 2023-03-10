‘I Think You Should Leave’ Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Just Making Emmys Eligibility

Because triples is best, “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” has finally set the premiere date for its highly anticipated third season, just under a year after Netflix announced its renewal.

And it just so happens that the debut is planned for May 30, one day before the 2023 Primetime Emmy eligibility cutoff, meaning the six-episode third season of Robinson’s absurdist sketch comedy series will be in the running for this year’s noms at TV’s biggest night.

Created and written by Robinson and Zach Kanin, Netflix promises the third season of “I Think You Should Leave” will see the duo “bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.”

The premiere date news was revealed Friday, just as Robinson and Kanin are set to be honored with the Sketch Comedy Award at Variety’s Power of Comedy event at SXSW.

Along with Robinson and Kanin, “I Think You Should Leave” is executive produced by The Lonely Island crew Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, as well as Ali Bell for Party Over Here, Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

“The thing about ‘I Think You Should Leave,’ more than anything, is that Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin write every single script themselves,” Bach said in an interview with Variety last April. “Largely, the majority of the writing process is the two of them. And they just wait for the sketches to come to them. It’s just more about the writing really being what they want it to be and that’s what kind of delays everything. Not delays, but it’s why we have extended periods of time between seasons. And they have other stuff going on, too. They’re not churning out sketches the way that maybe they did at ‘SNL.’ They just won the second WGA award for Season 2, so it works. And so we’re like, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

In 2022, “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” received its first Emmy nods, with a nomination for short form comedy, drama or variety series and a win for Robinson as actor in a short form comedy or drama series. The show also won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Award for comedy/variety sketch series.

Have a good Fri-Day-Night.