‘Modern Family’ Alum Julie Bowen to Star in Peacock Series ‘Hysteria!’

Julie Bowen has signed on to star in Peacock’s forthcoming series “Hysteria!”

According to the streamer, the series is a coming-of-age thriller that explores American’s dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts in the ’80s. As a group, they realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Bowen will play Linda Campbell, the mother of one of the teenage outcasts. Linda experiences a series of supernatural disturbances that force her to question everything she knows about her son, as well as the growing threat of Satanism in their small Midwestern town.

Most known for her Emmy-Award winning term as Claire Dunphy on ABC’s “Modern Family,” Bowen’s other notable credits include “Happy Gilmore,” “The Fallout,” “Life of the Party,” “Horrible Bosses,” and “Hubie Halloween” among other titles. Her earlier TV credits include “Boston Legal” with James Spader and “Ed,” where she played Carol Vessey. She also directed two episodes of “Modern Family” and a short film called “Girl Code” starring Jenna Ortega.

Bowen is represented by Liberman/Zerman Management and CAA.

“Hysteria!” was originally ordered at Peacock in August 2022. Matthew Scott Kane serves as writer and executive producer. John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will also executive produce. Scott Stoops will supervise for Good Fear. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The Kings of Summer,” “Kong: Skull Island”) is set to direct the first episode. The series is produced by UCP.