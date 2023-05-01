Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus to Star Alongside Hormone Monsters in ‘Human Resources’ Season 2 (TV News Roundup)

Your hormone monster would like a word with you.

Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy and Isabella Rossellini will guest star in the Season 2 of Netflix’s bawdy animated series “Human Resources,” the show that follows Netflix’s equally raunchy adult animation series “Big Mouth.” The new season has 10 episodes and is set to premiere on June 9.

“Human Resources” follows the creatures that help people through the awkward journey of puberty and the hard life of parenthood. Even as they assist their human clients, the hormone monsters, depression kitties, shame wizards and other creatures lead hilarious lives of their own, both in and out of the office.

Season 2 will also star Sam Richardson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jason Mantzoukas along with returning guest stars Hugh Jackman, Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Bobby Cannavale and Cole Escola. Series regulars include Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis.

“Human Resources” was created by Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Nick Kroll.

Watch the teaser below.

DATES

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock, Bravo announced on Monday.

The upcoming season will follow a brand new cast comprised of six New York City women running in the same social circles. As announced at BravoCon 2022, the cast was originally set to star Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. However, after the initial stages of production underwent, Savetsky and Bravo announced that she would no longer be joining the reboot due to a series of antisemitic attacks directed her way after casting was announced.

Season 14 of “RHONY” comes after a lackluster thirteenth season that drew in low ratings and wide criticism from fans. Andy Cohen, longtime executive producer of “The Real Housewives,” previously told Variety that the network’s strategy with the reboot was to feature “a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

*

AXS’ new original music competition series “Banded” will premiere on Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

“Banded” will spotlight 25 musicians as they are placed into five separate bands while being mentored by Grammy-winning and-nominated songwriters, producers and artists such as Wendy Starland, credited with discovering and developing Lady Gaga, Paul Ebersold, Steve Diamond, Justin Wilson and Dave Pahanish.

“Banded” will be hosted by musician and TV personality Brandon Jenner alongside “American Idol” finalist Didi Benami as. The series will consist of eight brand-new episodes with an exclusive video podcast to go along with each new episode.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with AXS TV in launching the inaugural season of ‘Banded,’” said Nico Albano, executive producer of the series. “AXS TV’s national and digital platforms are incredibly robust, giving viewers multiple ways to conveniently enjoy our content. We hope that this will be the beginning of a long-lasting relationship between AXS TV and ‘Banded,’ and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we move forward into the future.”

Series sponsors include Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown, Verijet, Colgate Optic White, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Bulova/Citizen, PRS Guitars, Roland, Gretsch, Zildjian, DW, Fender and Remo.