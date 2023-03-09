Hulu Expands Unscripted Slate With ‘Love in Fairhope,’ ‘Royal Rules of Ohio,’ and ‘Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs’

Hulu Originals has ordered three unscripted series “Love in Fairhope,” “Royal Rules of Ohio,” and “Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs.”

“Love in Fairhope” is a reality TV romantic drama set in the small town of Fairhope, Alabama. It follows the lives of five generations of women. “In this community, everyone knows everyone else’s business, but no one knows where hopelessly romantic dreams, passions and inspiration will take them all,” reads the official logline.

Reese Witherspoon executive produces alongside Sara Rea, Alex Baskin, Lauren Weber, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley, and Benton Bohannon. Evolution Media, Hello Sunshine, and Tremont Road are the studios behind the production.

“Royal Rules of Ohio” is a docuseries following three Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their twenties in Columbus, Ohio. The Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms. However, with that privilege comes great responsibility. Behind closed door, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives the sisters are living that could tarnish their family’s noble reputation.

The series is executive produced by Tara Long, Ben Megargel, Madison Merritt, Kim McKoy, Amy Callahan, and Jayson Elmore. eOne backs the project.

“Secrets and Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs” follows the highs and lows of 10 modern day Muslim American sisters living in LA as they navigate their faith, family, career, and love lives. Per the logline, “tough decisions test their faith, and revolving rivalries test their sister bonds. Even though The Sozahdah sisters keep secrets from each other, the number one rule they live by is – family over everything. But what happens when the secrets these sisters hold sacred are revealed? Will they tear them apart or make them stronger than ever?”

Nicole Sorrenti and Dirk Hoogstra executive produce on behalf of Half Yard Productions, along with San Heng and Erika Bryant. Half Yard Productions produces.

The announcements come on the heels of several unscripted successes from Hulu including “The Kardashians,” “The D’Amelio Show,” and “Back in the Groove.” Upcoming series in this space include “Drag Me To Dinner,” hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, and the second season of “Taste the Nation,” hosted by Padma Lakshmi.

Rob Mills serves as executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television. Belisa Balaban is senior vice president of unscripted series and documentaries for Hulu Originals. Dane Joseph is Hulu’s vice president of unscripted content development.