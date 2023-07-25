Hulu Orders Sherri Papini Kidnapping Hoax Documentary From ‘Britney vs. Spears’ Director (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu has ordered a new documentary series on the Sherri Papini disappearance story, Variety has learned.

Hailing from filmmakers Erin Lee Carr (“Britney vs. Spears,” “The Girl From Plainville”), Michael Beach Nichols (“Wrinkles the Clown,” “Welcome to Leith”), and Marwar Junction Productions, the limited series dives into “the six-year journey of Sherri Papini’s disappearance to her arrest and the ripple effect of the case felt across the nation,” per Hulu.

Sherri Papini was 34 years old when she disappeared from a rural neighborhood in Northern California which catapulted her family — including her husband, Keith Papini — at the center of a global news story as they waited for answers. Suddenly, after 22 days of searching, Sherri was found alive. Burned and battered, with a metal chain tied around her waist, she claimed that she’d been kidnapped at gunpoint and had been tortured for three weeks by her captors.

Six years after her disappearance, Sherri Papini began serving 18 months in prison for lying to the FBI about her kidnapping. The series will be executive produced by Allison Berkley, Joseph Freed and Erin Lee Carr, and directed by filmmaker Michael Beach Nichols.

The documentary is the latest addition to Hulu’s slate after “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,” which arrived on the streamer in February. In April, ABC News Studios’ “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” opened as ABC News’ most-watched premiere on the streamer. Last summer, “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” became the most-watched documentary series in the streamer’s history, topping previous record holder “Captive Audience.”