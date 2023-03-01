Hulu Originals Renews First Look Deal With American High

Following the success of their years-long partnership that spawned seven original films including Natalie Morales’ “Plan B” and “Crush,” Hulu Originals has renewed its first look deal with comedy production company American High. Jason Zaro (“Brigsby Bear”) will serve as co-producer across the new slate of films for Hulu.

The renewed partnership comes on the heels of the successful release of “It’s a Wonderful Binge” in November 2022, which starred Kaitlin Olson, Danny Trejo, Nick Swardson, Tim Meadows. The movie serves as a sequel to the first Hulu original comedy under the American High banner, “The Binge,” which featured Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden.

Coming up, Hulu will release the eighth film on American High’s original slate, “Miguel Wants to Fight,” a coming of age comedy about a 17-year-old who asks his three best friends to help him get in his first fight ever before he moves to a new city. Tyler Dean Flores, Imani Lewis, Christian Vunipola, Suraj Partha and Raul Castillo stars.

Among other recent works, last year, the production company launched its inaugural American High Film Festival, a film festival set to showcase films told through the lens of high school-aged characters. Held at the production company’s flagship studio in Syracuse, N.Y., filmmakers of all ages have been invited to submit their projects.

Founded by writer, director and producer Jeremy Garelick and producer Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment in the fall of 2017, the company’s catalog includes “Big Time Adolescence,” “Banana Split,” “Holly Slept Over,” and “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.”