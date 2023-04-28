Hulu Announces ‘Mastermind’ Documentary from Campfire Studios and Dakota and Elle Fanning’s Lewellen Pictures

Hulu announced its forthcoming “Mastermind” docuseries based on the life of nurse and longtime FBI consultant Dr. Ann Burgess on Friday.

Hailing from Campfire Studios in association with Dakota and Elle Fanning’s Lewellen Pictures, the four part documentary tells the harrowing stories of infamous criminal cases through the unique lens of the woman who helped solve them – Burgess, who spent her nearly six-decade career hunting serial killers and advocating for justice, reads the official logline.

Burgess is the visionary member of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit who revolutionized the way law enforcement investigates serial killers. As the architect of the FBI’s “mindhunter” method, Dr. Burgess (made famous by the fictionalized Wendy Carr of David Fincher’s “Mindhunter”) spent her career interviewing and studying convicted serial killers, gleaning insight to apply to unsolved cases. Based in part on Dr. Burgess’ 2021 book “A Killer by Design: Murders, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher Criminal Minds,” the series will feature exclusive access to her personal records as viewers dive into her most defining cases and the anti-rape movement, which laid the foundation for the modern #MeToo global social reckoning.

“Mastermind’ is produced for Hulu by Campfire Studios in association with Lewellen Pictures. Ross M. Dinerstein, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Rebecca Halpern, Lesley Chilcott, Rebecca Evans and Abby Fuller are executive producers. Co-executive producers are Dani Sloane, Ross Girard, and Mark McCune. Dr. Ann Burgess is a consulting producer.

The new documentary comes on the heels of forthcoming docs including “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” “Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl,” “Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop” and “The Jewel Thief,” all soon to join the documentary slate for the streamer.