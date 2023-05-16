Hulu Extends ‘The Kardashians’ Multi-Season Deal With 20 More Episodes

Hulu has ordered another 20 episodes of “The Kardashians,” further extending the reality TV family’s multi-season deal with the streamer.

The news comes ahead of the show’s Season 3 premiere, which will arrive on May 25th on Hulu, with new episodes streaming Thursdays.

The upcoming season’s logline reads: “The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

In the trailer, which was released in April, cameras follow Kim as she works through her tumultuous split and finalization of her divorce from Kanye West, even addressing the infamous virtual debacle between the two since their split. Khloé opens up about a health scare and sisters Kourtney and Kim face off over drama stemming from the eldest Kardashian’s celebrity wedding in Italy. Viewers also witness Kylie as she attempts to have a conversation about “the beauty standards that [their family] is setting” with her sisters.

Hulu continues to boast the season 1 premiere of “The Kardashians” as its most-watched premiere in the history of the platform and the series as the most-watched unscripted series in Hulu’s history.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces the reality show alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also serve as executive producers.