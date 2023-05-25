‘How To With John Wilson’ Ending With Season 3 on HBO, Gets Release Date and Quirky Trailer

“How To With John Wilson,” the quirky and oftentimes surprisingly poignant docu-comedy filmed on the streets of New York, is coming to an end with Season 3. It is releasing on HBO and Max (the streaming service formerly known at HBO Max) on July 28.

“As we started work on Season 3, I found it exciting to think of it as the last one. It ended up opening a lot of narrative possibilities that weren’t available to us before and gave us the freedom to try some really ambitious stuff,” said creator, documentarian and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson in a statement. “While a part of me would be happy to go on making ‘How To’ indefinitely, I take a lot of pride in trying to make the style and imagery feel surprising, and I would prefer to end the show while that’s still the case. Thematically, we also kind of reach a vanishing point by the finale, and it felt like a natural place to sign off.”

In Season 3, Wilson “continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration, and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple and wildly random topics…Building upon Season 2, the episodes take unexpected turns, as [Wilson] navigates a new set of topics including; how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears,” the logline says.

“I plan to continue to experiment within the world of non-fiction and any ideas I have left over will just be put into the next thing. The project of documenting the current moment never really ends and even if the work changes title and shifts form, there will always be something worth capturing,” Wilson added. “It’s a miracle that a program like this ever made it on to HBO in the first place, and after 18 episodes, it feels like we pulled off some kind of incredible heist. I feel melancholy ending a project with such an amazing team, but I can’t be more thankful to HBO for their support, and for the fact that they let us experiment for three amazing seasons. So if you’re a fan of the show — thanks for watching, and buckle up, because there’s a crazy trip you’re about to take.”

“How To” is executive produced by Wilson, Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman and Clark Reinking. Season 2 was Emmy-nominated for writing for a non-fiction program.

Watch the trailer below.