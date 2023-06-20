Anthony Anderson, Gina Rodriguez Among Celebrity Guests Featured in Season 2 of ‘Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis’ (TV News Roundup)

Anthony Anderson, Cynthia Bailey, Gina Rodriguez and Reggie Bush are of the announced celebrity clients set to be featured on Season 2 of Amazon Freevee’s “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.”

Jeff Lewis is back for a second season of his home renovation show that features some of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Lewis’ team is comprised of Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, Andrew Coleman and Shane Douglas, with the season sporting an all-new slate of celebrity talent looking for a revamping of their homes.

Aside from Anderson, Bailey, Rodriguez and Bush, stars Noah Beck, Kate Bosworth, Josh Duhamel, Sara Foster, Regina Hall and Christina Ricci will be featured in the season.

Lewis, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, and showrunner Michael Beck serve as executive producers of “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis. Janelle Couture-Rattet serves as executive producer of post-production and Jen Green serves as executive producer of field production.

Check out a sneak peek of the season below.

SPECIALS

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will hold a live town hall on June 28 from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. to discuss his 2024 presidential bid with potential voters of South Carolina and New Hampshire. The town hall will be hosted and broadcast by NewsNation.

The 90-minute live event will be Kennedy, Jr.’s first town hall with a national news network. Recently, the he announced his separation from his wife, actor Cheryl Hines, in an effort to protect her from any backlash in his political career — which has already begun. RFK Jr. has been facing criticism over his controversial views on vaccinations, anti-depressants, gun control and other issues.

The town hall will be moderated by news anchor Elizabeth Vargas. In her career, Vargas has profiled numerous presidential candidates and other government figures including Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Will Hurd, former defense secretary Leon Panetta, former chief medical advisor to the president Dr. Anthony Fauci and former secretary of defense Mark Esper. She also co-anchored ABC’s “World News Tonight” and was host of primetime program “20/20” for 15 years.

The NewsNation cast will be followed by a special addition of Chris Cuomo’s “Cuomo” and will re-air the town hall at 11 p.m. ET.

PARTNERSHIPS

TikTok and Candle Media are launching a joint premium content and branded entertainment partnership, the companies announced Tuesday.

Together, TikTok and Candle Media will be creating opportunities for underrepresented TikTok creators that will utilize Candle’s storytelling capabilities. Hello Sunshine, one of Candle’s leading businesses, will serve as a key element in the joint partnership to “uncover underrepresented independent authors and literary material from the vibrant #BookTok community.”

“TikTok continues to experience explosive growth, and has become a critical platform for storytelling and marketing,” said Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, co-founders and CEO’s of Candle Media. “We are thrilled to work with the TikTok team to create compelling branded content, and for Hello Sunshine to shine a light on the thriving #BookTok community, which is home to a new generation of storytellers.”

TikTok will uplift Hello Sunshine’s LitUp Writer Fellowship Program which provides funding, mentorship and marketing to underrepresented women storytellers.

“We are thrilled to work with TikTok and the #BookTok community to expand our LitUp initiative, where we will work together to continue identifying, elevating and amplifying underrepresented storytellers and bring their stories to life,” said Reese Witherspoon, co-founder of Hello Sunshine.

AWARDS

Crunchyroll Anime Awards are set to return to Tokyo on March 2, 2024. The live ceremony will be hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira at the Hotel Shin Takanawa. The awards recognize the creators, performers and other important roles in global anime production.

“The Anime Awards are the first and only global awards show dedicated to the craft of anime, and we can’t wait to celebrate this year’s series, films, and music chosen by the global fans,” said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. “It was an easy decision to return and allow global fans to share their love and admiration directly with anime’s creative community. We’re thrilled to spotlight the creators, storytellers and our trusted partners in Japan for all that they do for anime fans.”

Nominees and voting for the awards is set to open in early 2024. Fans from over 200 countries are welcomed to vote for nominees across 30 anime studios, eight streamers and more than 50 series and films.

EVENTS

Caroline Hirsch and her beloved New York comedy club, Carolines on Broadway, are being honored in a new exhibition at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y. Hirsch and Journey Gunderson, executive director of the NCC, cut the ribbon at the exhibition’s public opening.

The exhibition celebrates 40 years of Carolines as a staple in Manhattan and a mainstay for stand-up comedians including icons like Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Bill Burr and Michael Che.

Before cementing its location in Times Square in 1992, Carolines’ classic harlequin sign graced Chelsea and South Street Seaport. Now, the comedy club live in the NCC where visitors of the exhibit are welecomed to take photos in front of Carolines’ iconic stage backdrop.