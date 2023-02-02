‘Hit-Monkey’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

The adult animated series “Hit-Monkey” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu, Variety has learned.

The renewal comes over a year since the show originally debuted back in November 2021. Based on the titular Marvel Comics character of the same name, the series follows a Japanese snow monkey whose entire tribe is slaughtered. He then teams with the ghost of American assassin Bryce to get revenge on the Yakuza who wronged them both.

The new season will follow Hit-Monkey and Bryce as they travel from Japan to New York City. Fred Tatasciore voices Hit-Monkey. The rest of the returning voice cast includes Olivia Munn as Akiko Yokohama, Jason Sudeikis as Bryce, and Ally Maki as Haruka. In addition, Leslie Jones will be joining the show for Season 2 in an undisclosed role.

The show was co-created by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, who also serve as executive producers. 20th Television Animation serves as the studio behind the series.

“Hit-Monkey” was originally one of four Marvel adult animated shows set up at Hulu by Jeph Loeb’s now defunct Marvel Television unit. The others were “MODOK,” “Tigra & Dazzler,” and “Howard the Duck.” The plan was to launch all four shows and then have them crossover in an event series called “The Offenders,” similar to what Marvel TV did with its Netflix live-action shows or what Marvel Studios did with the “Avengers” films. Of the four animated shows, however, only “Hit-Monkey” and “MODOK” made it to air, with “MODOK” having been canceled after one season last year.