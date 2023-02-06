‘History of the World, Part II’: Hulu Releases First Trailer For Mel Brooks‘ Sequel Series (TV News Roundup)

Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series “History of the World, Part II.” The sketch comedy series will premiere March 6 with two episodes, followed by the release two episodes daily until the finale on March 9.

It’s been 40 years since the release of Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part I” film, and in the new series, Brooks has finally brought about a sequel. “History of the World, Part II” stars the creator, writer, and narrator; Brooks also exec produces the series alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter and Christie Smith.

In addition to the official trailer, “History of the World, Part II” has announced additional cast members including James Adomian, Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Tim Bagley, Dan Bakkedahl, Travis Bennett, Sarayu Blue, Craig Cackowski, Arturo Castro, Parvesh Cheena, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, Andy Daly, Colton Dunn, Ayo Edebiri , Ana Fabrega, Marla Gibbs, Blake Griffin, Mitra Jouhari, Preston Lacy, Robby Hoffman, Anna Maria Horsford, Brian Huskey, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Bobby Lee, Mena Massoud, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Finesse Mitchell, Natalie Morales, Pam Oliver, Ana Ortiz, Adam Pally, Lennon Parham, Chris Pontius, Rob Riggle, Matt Rogers, Paul Rust, Paul Scheer, Andrew Secunda, Jessica St. Clair, Carl Tart, Drew Tarver, Christopher Thornton, James Urbaniak, George Wallace, Michaela Watkins, Wee Man, Kym Whitley and Casey Wilson.

Watch the “History of the World, Part II” trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Chris Spadaccini has been tapped to serve as the CW’s new chief marketing officer. As part of the gig, he will oversee the CW’s broadcast and digital marketing divisions.

Spadaccini previously served for 20 years at the CMO of HBO and WarnerMedia Entertainment, leading broadcast and digital marketing efforts. Most recently, Spadaccini was responsible for marketing HBO, TBS, TNT, truTV and HBO Max. Spadaccini also assisted in advancing the WarnerMedia’s digital transformation to its direct-to-consumer business.

“There are exciting changes underway at The CW and I’m thrilled to be a part of the network’s evolution,” said Spadaccini. “I’m looking forward to creating innovative brand experiences that resonate with mass audiences and help accelerate the next phase of business growth.”

Additionally, Spadaccini launched the campaigns for HBO’s original programming including “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Entourage,” “The Wire,” “Euphoria” and “Succession.”

“Chris is a true pioneer and the best in the business,” said The CW entertainment president Brad Schwartz. “As the broadcast and digital landscape changes at a rapid pace, we are building a dream team with the excitement and experience needed to drive The CW forward. I just wish he could have brought ‘The White Lotus’ with him.”

DATES

Fox’s has announced that drama series “9-1-1” will return with all-new rescues on March 6 at 8 p.m.

After its winter hiatus, “9-1-1” will resume with the spring premiere “In A Flash.” The episode will follow Athena (Angela Bassett) and May (Corinne Massiah) as they go undercover into a rehab facility to help Bobby (Peter Krause) investigate his AA sponsor’s mysterious death. The two embark on this investigation as a thunderstorm rolls over LA, causing a series of lightning strikes emergencies all over the city.

“9-1-1” stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah and Gavin McHugh. Bassett and Krause serve as executive producers alongside, creators and writers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, as well as Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel, Juan Carlos Coto and Lyndsey Beaulieu. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

See below for the new Season 6 spring premiere’s teaser.

CASTING

Fox’s new workplace comedy “Animal Control,” starring Joel McHale, has brought on Kevin Bigley as a recurring guest star. Bigley will play Rick, the former head of the Animal Control precinct.

Bigley will reunite with the executive producers of “The Moodys,” Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Tad Quill, and former co-stars (and “Animal Control” recurring actors) Gerry Dee and Maria Gabriela de Faria.

“Animal Control” follows the center’s workers, Frank (McHale), Fred “Shred” Taylor (Michael Rowland), Emily Price (Vella Lovell), Amit Patel (Ravi Patel) and Victoria Sands (Grace Palmer), whose lives are complicated by differences between animals and humans.

“Animal Control” premieres Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.