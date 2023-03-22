‘History of the World Part 2’ Featurette Sees Mel Brooks ‘Getting Into the Saddle Again’ (EXCLUSIVE)

40 years later and Mel Brooks is still raring to go in “History of the World Part 2.”

In an exclusive featurette (see below) from the sketch comedy series shared with Variety, the comedy legend says, “I just love getting into the saddle again, and ‘History of the World’ was a great opportunity to explore so many aspects of history that have happened since I did the first one. Enjoy it. Or don’t. I already got paid for this.”

The eight-episode Hulu series was released beginning on March 6. Series co-creator Ike Barinholtz said that Brooks “gave us such a great template in the first movie,” with the show featuring a wide range of sketches skewering some of the biggest moments and people in history. Among those featured in the show are the end of the Civil War, the life of Jesus Christ, the story of Shirley Chisholm, and the Russian revolution among many others.

“It’s more than just your average sketch show,” co-creator Nick Kroll said. “We’re telling these bigger, broader stories and also telling these short funny sketches. As Mel himself once said, ‘We’re taking a look at history and kicking it in the pants.'”

The show also features an impressive lineup of guest stars like Danny DeVito, Dove Cameron, Johnny Knoxville, Quinta Brunson, and dozens of others. “One of the really fun parts of the show is calling folks we were fans of or friends with and asking them to come and be part of it,” Barinholtz said.

All eight episodes of “History of the World Part 2” are now streaming on Hulu.