Hillary Povar Promoted to Chief Creative Officer of Smithhouse Strategy

Boutique PR agency Smithhouse Strategy has tapped executive VP Hillary Povar to serve as its chief creative officer, the agency announced Tuesday.

Working alongside company founder and CEO Dustin Smith, Povar will continue to handle client services and campaign management while also focusing on strategic efforts and finding new opportunities for Smithhouse.

“As a strategic leader and trusted colleague, Hillary Povar has been a valued member of the Smithhouse team and embodies our commitment to exceeding expectations, re-thinking PR best practices in an ever-changing landscape, and being relentlessly creative with everything we do,” Smith said in a statement. “I’m excited to have her continue to shape the future of our agency and deliver unmatched results as we grow our company.”

Povar joined Smithhouse in 2021; before that, she was VP of communications, media and talent relations at Pop TV. Her resume also includes stints at Discovery Communications and Showtime Networks. Povar has helped launch more than 60 original scripted and unscripted series, specials and events, including the FYC efforts for the Emmy Award-winning “Schitt’s Creek.”

At Smithhouse, her slate of clientele includes the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Hulu, Norman Lear Center at USC, Scout Productions, YogaWorks and Amazon Freevee, including its Emmy-nominated “Jury Duty.” Povar was also recently named a TV Week 40 Under 40 honoree.

Jumping to CCO, Povar will be in charge of increasing Smithhouse’s creative outputs for clients, communication strategies and overall sense of branding.

Smithhouse’s clients include ABC, Amazon Studios, Casting Society of America, Discovery Inc., 1895 Films, Fabel Entertainment, IMDb TV, JJLA, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Plus Life Media, Stage 29 Podcast Productions and ViacomCBS.