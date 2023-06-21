‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ to End With Season 4

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is coming to a close. The teen musical comedy’s upcoming fourth season will be its last on Disney+.

The met series is set at the high school where the original “High School Musical” movies were filmed and centers on a group of teenage musical theater lovers who decide to mount a production of “High School Musical.”

In Season 4, which premieres on Aug. 9, the Wildcats return to East High after an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake and prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.

Series regulars include Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Sofia Wylie as Gina, Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos, Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn and Liamani Segura as Emmy. Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini,Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell Curda play recurring roles. Among the new cast members are Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint.

Season 4 will also feature several original “High School Musical” cast members as guest stars, including Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth; Monique Coleman, who played Taylor McKessie; Lucas Grabeel, who played Ryan Evans; Bart Johnson, who played Coach Jack Bolton; Alyson Reed, who played Ms. Darbus; and Kaycee Stroh, who played Martha Cox.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” hails from Disney Branded Television and creator and executive producer Tim Federle.