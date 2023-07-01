‘High Desert’ Canceled at Apple TV+ After One Season, Patricia Arquette Shares

“High Desert” is headed beyond the horizon at Apple TV+. In a video posted on Instagram Saturday morning, series star Patricia Arquette shared that the production had not received an order for a second season at the streamer.

“A lot of you have asked about ‘High Desert’ and if there was going to be a second season, so I just wanted to let you know that we just found out that we won’t be coming back,” Arquette opened. “That’s a sad bummer for all of us.”

Arquette extended her gratitude to the crew, writers and actors on the series. The post was accompanied with a text caption: “It stinks.”

“We just had a blast. I love Peggy and that punk rock world,” Arquette continued. “Thanks to you guys for watching. Can’t win them all. You know, it sucks but… tough.”

Representatives for Apple TV+ were not immediately available for comment.

“High Desert” premiered its first three episodes of Season 1 on May 17, releasing a new episode each subsequent Wednesday before concluding with a finale on June 21. Arquette starred as Peggy Newman, a drug addict who turns a new leaf by absconding to the Yucca Valley desert to become a private eye.

Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe served as writers and creators on the oddball series. The trio executive produced alongside Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Molly Madden, Tom Lasally and John Cameron, as well as Jay Roach, who directed all eight episodes. Michelle Graham served as co-executive producer.

“I really loved Peggy — her weird way of looking at the world, and her funny sense of humor,” Arquette told Variety around the series premiere. “Jay described her to me as a rock ‘n’ roll hummingbird.”