‘Hellicious’ Animated Series in the Works at TBS, Anthony Kiedis to Star and Produce Via New Production Company Said and Done (EXCLUSIVE)

A series version of the comic book “Hellicious” is in development at TBS with “Red Hot Chili Peppers” frontman Anthony Kiedis attached to star and executive produce, Variety has learned exclusively.

In addition to starring, Kiedis will executive produce along with Bob Forrest and Ron Burkle via their newly formed production company, Said and Done Entertainment.

The series is inspired by the comic book series created by Mina Elwell, Alan C. Medina, Kit Wallis, and Simon Oré. Per the official logline, the show “follows Cherry, the Devil’s precocious 7-year-old granddaughter, who steals the Heaven-bound soul of rock-goth icon Briggy Bundy (Kiedis). The unlikely duo stumble upon forgotten realms of the afterlife while evading Cherry’s mother and an agent from heaven sent to reclaim Briggy’s soul.”

Carly Craig will write and executive produce the project, with Oré also executive producing. Along with Kiedis, Burkle, and Forrest, Barry Josephson and D. Matt Geller of Josephson Entertainment will also executive produce. Geller will oversee the project with Christian Bersani, Josephson Entertainment’s vice president of development, who will also serve as co-producer and initially brought in the project. Patrick Munroe of Said and Done will oversee the project for that company and also co-produce.

The role marks a return to acting for Kiedis, as he previously appeared in small roles in the films “Point Break” and “The Chase.” He actually began his career in show business with a role opposite Sylvester Stallone in the film “F.I.S.T,” under the name Cole Dammett.

Craig is repped by APA, Luber Rocklin, and Lichter Grossman. Said and Done Entertainment is repped by APA. Josephson Entertainment is repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.