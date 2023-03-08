Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi Will Appear as Surprise Guest Stars on Tonight’s ‘The Masked Singer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Holy DC synergy! “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars Dame Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi will pop up on tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” which is being billed as “DC Superheroes Night.” Variety has a first look at their appearance; scroll down to watch.

Also appearing will be DC chief creative officer Jim Lee. All three will pop up to offer “superclues” about some of the night’s contestants.

Mirren and Levi, who appear remotely on screen and not in person, present clues for two of the night’s contestants, “Gargoyle” and “Wolf,” while Lee presents a clue for “Squirrel.”

“I would not miss DC Superhero night for the world unless of course, you know, I was saving it,” Levi says in the clip. Here’s the clue: “Now nothing is set in stone. But this clue is rock solid. You’re about to get some real concrete answers. Because gargoyles are made up concrete. Anyway, the clue is ‘record maker.’ Let it spin through the gears of your mind.”

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 9 with 21 contestants include “Mustang,” “Axolotl,” “California Roll,” “Dandelion,” “Moose,” “Gargoyle,” “Jackalope,” “Doll,” Polar Bear,” “Night Owl,” “Rock Lobster,” “Gnome” and more to be announced. Tim Chappel is this season’s costume designer.

Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke as Gnome are the celebrities that have been unmasked so far this season.

The Season 9 contestants “boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.” Season nine will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “ABBA,” “New York,” “DC Superheroes,” “Sesame Street,” “80s Night,” “Movie Night” and more.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Return to variety.com later this evening to find out this week’s unmasked celebrity. Watch the Mirren/Levi appearance below: