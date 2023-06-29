‘Heels’ Season 2 Trailer Grapples With Family, Feuds, and the Future

Starz has released the first full trailer for “Heels” Season 2.

The new season of the pro wrestling drama will drop on July 28 at midnight on the Starz App before its linear debut on Starz at 10 p.m.ET/PT that same day.

In the trailer, Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) is dealing with the fallout from the events of the Season 1 finale, including a complete breakdown of his relationship with his brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig) as well as with his wife Staci (Alison Luff). Meanwhile, Crystal (Kelli Berglund) is itching to defend the DWL championship in the ring, while Charlie Gully (Mike O’Malley) is out for revenge against Jack and the DWL.

Watch the full trailer below.

The cast of the series also includes Mary McCormack, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliott, Joel Murray, Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman. AEW star CM Punk will also return as Ricky Rabies, joined this season by his real-life wife AJ Mendez in the role of Elle Dorado.

“Heels” was created by Michael Waldron, who also serves as an executive producer. O’Malley serves as executive producer and showrunner via O’Malley Ink in addition to his onscreen role. Christopher Donnelly, Pete Segal, Patrick Walmsley, and Julie Yorn also serve as executive producers on the series. “Heels” is produced through O’Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

In an interview for the Season 1 finale, O’Malley said that Jack is going to have to own up to how his own behavior has negatively impacted his family.

“To me, if you don’t have a clean conscience, you’re living a corrosive existence that’s eventually going to get you,” he said. “Jack has to own how he treated Ace and how it’s affected his marriage and affected his relationship with his son. So here’s Jack, he’s gained everything he wanted but his brother’s walking out on him and his wife his son aren’t there.”