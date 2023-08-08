Netflix Top 10: ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Opens to 6.1 Million Views as ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Returns to No. 1

Season 2 of “Heartstopper” soared to second place on the Netflix Top 10 during the July 31-Aug. 6 viewing window as fans jumped to reunite with Nick and Charlie. After premiering on the service on Aug. 3, the new installment recorded 6.1 million total views.

Just as the new chapter joined the English TV List, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 returned to the top of the chart at No. 1 with the release of Part 2. Also premiering on Aug. 3, the latter episodes pushed the installment to 6.7 million views for the week, bringing its total views for the season to 23.3 million. Now, with a full runtime of 8.11 hours, the season was viewed for 55.2 million hours. Season 1 also reentered the list in the No. 6 spot with 2.1 million views.

“The Witcher” Season 3 fell to third place on the chart after just previously returning to No. 1 on the chart with the second half of the third season’s release. In its sixth week among the top 10, the series earned another 5.4 million total views — pushing the show to 53.1 million views to date after premiering on June 29. It continues to stay ahead of “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 after putting an end to the show’s brief run in the top spot.

The romantic drama opened to 4.6 million total views and 39 million hours viewed two weeks prior. Now, in its third week among the top 10, the show picked up another 2.9 million total views and 24.8 million hours viewed.

On the unscripted side, “How to Become a Cult Leader” cracked the chart at No. 5 with 2.3 million total views while Season 5 of “Too Hot to Handle” moved down to No. 8 on the chart after releasing the final two episodes of the season. The season recorded 1.9 million total views in its sixth week among the list of popular titles — a tie with “Fatal Seduction,” which landed in seventh place.

In the final two spots is “Om Nom Stories” (1.7 million total views) and “Cocomelon” Season 8 (1.6 million), respectively.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of July 31-Aug. 6 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.