‘Heartstopper’: First Look at Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Season 2 of Netflix’s Romantic Drama (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has released a series of first-look images for Season 2 of its romantic drama “Heartstopper,” which stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke and is set to premiere on Aug. 3.

The second season will spotlight Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke) as they navigate the waters of their new relationship. Ahead of their prom, the students take a trip to Paris, and this group of friends realizes they have “a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Season 2 will star Connor and Locke alongside Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman.

“Continuing the story of Nick, Charlie and the rest of the ‘Heartstopper’ gang for Season 2 has been an absolute privilege,” said executive producer Patrick Walkers. “Alice Oseman and I have been able to watch the actors evolve their performances in every way, and this season is so emotional because of their amazing work. Get ready!”

“Heartstopper” was written and created by Alice Oseman, with Euros Lyn serving as director. Alongside Oseman, Walkers and Lyn, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman serve as executive producers.

See the first-look images below.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Corrina Brown and Kizzy Edgell Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Will Gao and Yasmin Finney

DATES

CBS has set premiere dates for its summer slate of reality television programming, including three returning and one new series.

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” kicks off the lineup with a July 28 premiere followed by the Aug. 2 debut of “Big Brother” Season 25. The all-new musical game show “Superfan” will launch on Aug. 9, and finally “The Challenge: USA” returns for its second season on Aug. 10.

“Big Brother’s” 25th season will debut with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET while a group of new Houseguests arrive at the “Big Brother” house. Following its premiere, the series will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. followed by Thursdays at 9 p.m. featuring live evictions.

The brand new “Superfan” series features hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight as they lead contestants battling it out to prove that they are their favorite artist’s number one supporter. Featured celebrities this season include Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain.

The CBS version of MTV’s hit franchise “The Challenge” will premiere for its second season on CBS with “The Challenge: USA” on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. Each week, two episodes will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. and Thursdays at 10 p.m. Fan favorite contestants from previous CBS reality programs including “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race” return to compete amongst “The Challenge” icons.

Nischelle Turner will host “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” which is slated to premiere on July 28 at 9 p.m. Featured celebrities for the season include Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan, JB Smoove and Max Thieriot. Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano and interior designer Sabrina Soto return to join the design team.

*

Tubi has set a June 25 release date for Season 2 of its original adult animated series “The Freak Brothers,” the streamer announced Monday.

“The Freak Brothers” is based on Gilbert Shelton’s underground comic series “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers.” Season 2 of the animated series is set to star Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony and Rapper ScHoolboy Q. Joseph Sikora will join as a special guest star.

“With more original animation than any other free streamer, ‘The Freak Brothers’ returns to Tubi this summer with our all-star voice cast in eight episodes that are Freak’in funny,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “Our commitment continues to cement Tubi as a go-to destination for adult animation.”

“The Freak Brothers” is executive produced by Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton, along with Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland. Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Devine, Anderson, Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski also serve as executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Ally Love has joined NBC’s “Today” as a contributor, the network announced on-air Tuesday.

Love will debut a regular series “Love Your Mornings” centered around mindfulness and motivation. At “Today,” she will contribute to the lifestyle vertical centered on wellness, health and fitness topics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ally to the ‘Today’ family,” said Libby Leist, executive vice president of ‘Today.’ “As we rapidly expand our ‘Start Today’ wellness community, Ally embodies why we are so passionate about this space. Her enthusiasm is inspiring, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences.”

Love is a Peloton instructor and host of Netflix’s dance competition series “Dance 100.” She is also the founder/CEO of Love Squad, a platform used to empower women through conversation.

“I’m excited and truly grateful to be joining the ‘Today’ family,” said Love. “I believe in the daily work of this community and am honored to jump in across all platforms. I look forward to sharing small attainable changes we can all make to create a huge impact in our day-to-day lives when it comes to wellness and taking care of ourselves and others.”

*

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 announced on Tuesday that Marina Perelman was promoted to vice president of news for NBC4 and Miguel “Mike” Gaytán has been named vice president of news for Telemundo 52. Perelman and Gaytán will both be tasked with leading news operations at their individual stations.

“As local news stations, it is our responsibility to maintain the trust of our audiences, to reflect their stories and provide them with the most complete information to help them navigate their day-to-day lives here in Southern California,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager of Telemundo 52 and NBC4. “Both Marina and Mike are excellent news leaders who share a commitment to serve. I am confident they will help grow our talented news teams and solidify our position in the Los Angeles market.”

Perelman most recently served as assistant news director for KNBC where she helped develop its newsroom while reporting on the pandemic, racial justice movements and the 2020 election. Gaytán hails as the former vice president of news for Telemundo 20/KUAN where he launched “Telemundo 20 Investiga” and aided the station in being recognized with varying Golden Mike Awards.

TRAILERS

Max’s upcoming romantic-documentary dating series “Swiping America” will debut on June 15, the streamer announced Monday. The upcoming eight-episode series will premiere with the first two episodes on June 15, followed by four episodes on June 22 and the final two episodes will drop on June 29.

According to the official logline, “Swiping America” follows “a group of diverse singles from New York City on an introspective, eight-city dating app journey, as they explore personal issues around sex, relationships, love and connection. Each episode finds the group in a new American city, [including] Asheville, Miami, Austin, New Orleans, Santa Fe, Boulder, Seattle and Honolulu.”

Created and executive produced by Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, “Swiping America” is also executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Schwam, director Jyllian Gunther, Eli Holzman, Sabrina Mar, Jennifer O’Connell and Aaron Saidman.

Take a look at the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has set a June 22 release date for its new series “Glamorous,” accompanied by a set of first-look images.

“Glamorous” will follow the story of Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a gender-non-conforming queer man who ends up landing a job with makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall). Throughout the series, Marco will explore his individuality, going on a journey of self-discovery “and what it really means for him to be queer,” per Netflix’s official release.

The series will star Miss Benny and Cattrall in addition to Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst.

“Glamorous” is created and executive produced by Jordon Nardino alongside executive producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment.

Check out the first-look images below.

Glamorous. Miss Benny as Marco in episode 101 of Glamorous. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

Glamorous. (L to R) Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn in episode 101 of Glamorous. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

*

Netflix’s animated series “Skull Island” will debut on June 22 and features the voices of Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnett, Benjamin Bratt and Betty Gilpin. The anime series is part of Legendary Television’s monsterverse, and follows the 2017 feature “Kong: Skull Island.” It tells the story of a strange and frightening island home to creatures, monsters and King, and the shipwrecked explorers that end up there.

“Skull Island” was created, written and executive produced by Brian Duffield, producer of “Cocaine Bear” and creator of “Love and Monsters.” In addition, Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull served as executive producers. Animation was created by Powerhouse Animation.

Watch the series teaser below.

STREAMING

Kino Lorber and First Look Media have joined together to form a new streaming venture. The new company will house and operate First Look’s Topic streaming service and Kino Lorber’s MHz Choice SVOD service.

As a US streamer dedicated to international series, MHz Choice will soon join Topic’s library of thrillers, mysteries, dramas and documentaries.

Kino Lorber’s MHz Networks founder Frederick Thomas will oversee the upcoming service’s programming, marketing and technology. Topic general manager Ryan Chanatry and Topic VP of programming strategy, acquisitions and sales Jennifer Liang will consult throughout the transition.

“As North American audiences embrace entertainment from around the world, we’re proud to now be the home for the two best-in-class streaming services for international series and films,” said Kino Lorber president and CEO Richard Lorber in a statement.

PROGRAMMING

The career launch of As1One, an all-male Israeli-Palestinian pop group, will be documented in a five-episode docuseries via Paramount. The boy band is Universal Music Israel’s first international signing and was assembled through an audition process led by seasoned music executives James Diener and Ken Levitan. The former signed Maroon 5 to their first label deal; the latter managed Kings of Leon for 20 years.

The Paramount series will follow the artistic journeys and backstories of the six-member boy band, which is made up of singers, rappers and instrumentalists, and chronicle their international launch.

@amitnaim

Along with EPs Levitan and Diener, James Carroll, whose credits include Netflix’s “Waco: American Apocalypse” and “Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer,” will executive produce. Carrol will also co-direct and edit the series. InventTV, the Los Angeles-based production company behind the series, has also been behind “Megan and Harry,” “After Neverland,” “The Oprah Conversations” and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”