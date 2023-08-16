Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Latest Netflix Series, ‘Heart of Invictus,’ Sets Premiere Date

The first project that Netflix greenlit after inking a mega-deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is finally coming.

More than two years after the streamer gave the go to “Heart of Invictus,” the docuseries will debut Aug. 30 on Netflix. The five-part doc will follow international competitors at the Invictus Games, an international sporting event that Prince Harry founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

“Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe,” says Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in a statement. “‘Heart of Invictus’ is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport. While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect.”

Prince Harry will executive produce and appear on-camera in the passion project that will document the organization that is near-and-dear to his heart. His wife, Meghan Markle, will not serve as an executive producer, though the project hails from their joint production company, Archewell Productions, which entered into a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020.

This marks the third project at Netflix to come from Archewell Productions, following their buzzy docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” which gave insight into their love story and the challenges they faced that led to their departure as working royals, and “Live to Lead,” a docuseries presented by the Duke and Duchess that featured interviews with world leaders and influencers.

Aside from their Netflix deal, which was inked shortly after the royal couple had moved from the U.K. to California, the prince and former actor also secured a deal with Spotify via their Archewell Audio shingle, but that pact ended this summer after producing just one podcast series, Markle’s “Archetypes.” Earlier this year, Markle signed with powerhouse agency WME, which now also represents Archewell and will focus on building Markle’s global enterprise.

Meanwhile, this week, the show that shot Markle to fame as an actor, “Suits,” became the most-watched streaming show on both Netflix and Peacock, enjoying a later-in-life viewing bump with audiences rediscovering the show that originally aired on USA Network.

“Heart of Invictus” chronicles the journey of competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague. The docuseries joins the competitors as they train, all while revealing powerful stories of resilience and hope.

The series will be produced in association with The Invictus Games Foundation, the charity supports the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sport. Hailing from the Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, “Heart of Invictus” is also executive produced by Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, Sir Keith Mills GBE DL, Dominic Reid OBE, and Abigail Anketell-Jones.

Watch the first trailer for “Heart of Invictus” here: