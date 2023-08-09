HBO’s Superhero Movie-Making Comedy ‘The Franchise’ Ordered to Series; Himesh Patel and Aya Cash to Star

HBO has ordered Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci’s superhero movie-making comedy “The Franchise” to series.

Himesh Patel and Aya Cash star alongside previously announced cast Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl.

Jon Brown (“Succession,” “Avenue 5”) wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner, while Mendes (“1917,” “Skyfall”) directs.

In “The Franchise,” “the crew of an unloved franchise movie fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe.” Per the logline, the series “shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every fuck-up has an origin story.”

Executive producers include “Veep” creator Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; and Brown and Jim Kleverweis.

Work on the pilot was completed before the actors strike began on July 14, and production will not begin until after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes resolve.

“With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can’t wait to see more,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming, and head of HBO and Max comedy series.

