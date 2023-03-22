HBO Max to Develop Heidi Fleiss Scripted Series From ‘The Staircase’ Co-Showrunner Maggie Cohn (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a drama series based on the life of Heidi Fleiss, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled series hails from writer and executive producer Maggie Cohn, who most recently served as the co-showrunner on HBO Max’s critically acclaimed limited series “The Staircase.” Fleiss will serve as a consultant on the project.

Emma Tillinger Koskoff (“Joker,” The Irishman”) of First Love Films will also executive produce, along with Alex Goldstone (“Dickinson”) for Anonymous Content, Bill Gerber (“Muhammed Ali,” “A Star Is Born”) of Gerber Pictures, and David Bernon, Paul Bernon, and Sam Slater of Burn Later Productions (“Support the Girls,” “Mile 22,” “Drinking Buddies”).

Fleiss formerly operated a prostitution ring in Los Angeles that reportedly catered to wealthy clients such as actors, sports figures, directors, business executives, and more, earning her the nickname “The Hollywood Madam.” She was arrested in the early ’90s on multiple charges and ultimately served nearly two years in prison. She has gone on to make appearances on shows like “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Should the project go forward it would not be the first time Fleiss’ life has been portrayed onscreen. USA Network aired the made-for-TV movie “Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss” in 2004, with Jamie-Lynn Sigler starring as Fleiss.

In addition to her work on “The Staircase,” Cohn is known for writing on shows like “Narcos: Mexico” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” She also worked on the screenplay for the Netflix original film “Lou” starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett.

Cohn is repped by Entertainment 360, CAA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. Tillinger Koskoff is repped by 42West. Anonymous Content is repped by The Lede Company. Burn Later Productions is repped by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.