HBO Max to Host Coffeehouse Activation at SXSW Featuring ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The White Lotus’ Events

HBO Max will host its own coffeehouse at SXSW this year, featuring events centered around the streamer’s popular titles like “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus.”

The two-day activation is presented by HBO Max’s Human by Orientation and Pa’lante initiatives, which are designed to “elevate and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ and Latinx communities,” according to a press release. The coffeehouse will be open to the public on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on March 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The coffeehouse will host both invite-only and public events, including a HBO documentary filmmaker roundtable, “The Last of Us” fireside chat with Gabriel Luna and Variety‘s Selome Hailu, an acoustic performance by Ambar Lucid, a queer cocktail party and “The White Lotus” discussion with writer Evan Ross Katz and Variety‘s Adam B. Vary.

“We are excited to bring the HBO Max Coffeehouse to SXSW this year,” said Jackie Gagne, senior VP of multicultural marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery. “We look forward to creating a safe space to discuss culture and exchange ideas while elevating and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ and Latinx communities.”

Lavazza will serve as the exclusive coffee partner of the event, and will serve HBO Max-inspired drinks throughout the weekend.

Patrons must be 21+ to access the coffeehouse and programming and talent is subject to change. See the full schedule of events below.

HBO Documentary Filmmaker Roundtable

March 11 from 12-1 p.m., open to the public

Join some of today’s most inspirational creators of color in conversation, as they discuss their upcoming HBO Documentary Films and their craft. Featuring: James Adolphus, Cecilia Aldarondo, Debra Martin Chase, Brooklyn Sudano, Lena Waithe, and Roger Ross Williams. Moderated by Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co.

“The Last of Us” Fireside Chat With Gabriel Luna and Variety‘s Selome Hailu

March 11 from 3-4 p.m., RSVP required

Deep dive into the world of “The Last of Us” to discuss the power of family, motivation, Tommy’s journey and more.

Acoustic Performance With Ambar Lucid

March 11 from 5-6 p.m., open to the public

Unplug with an intimate, acoustic performance by singer-songwriter Ambar Lucid, as she performs a dreamy, bilingual set.

Oh, Stunnin’! Queer Cocktail Party With Papi Siii and Chorizo Funk

March 11 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m., RSVP required

Vibe to tunes spun by local queer, Latinx party Papi Siii, featuring DJs Chorizo Funk and Gabriela Alma Lopez-Bucio, while sipping cocktails inspired by iconic HBO Max moments!

“The White Lotus” Brunch and Fireside Chat With Evan Ross Katz and Variety‘s Adam B. Vary

March 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., RSVP required

Enjoy brunch-inspired fare while listening in on a fireside chat with Evan Ross Katz and Variety‘s Adam B. Vary discussing “The White Lotus” Season 2 and how a story about privileged vacationers proved to be the perfect mix of old-school appointment TV and a modern-age social media phenomenon.