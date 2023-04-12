Harvey Keitel Joins Sky, Peacock Series ‘Tattooist of Auschwitz’

Harvey Keitel has signed on to star in the Sky and Peacock TV adaptation of the Heather Morris novel “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.”

Keitel joins previously announced cast members Jonah Hauer-King, Gita Furman, Melanie Lynskey and Jonas Nay in the series. Per the official description, the show “is inspired by the heart-breaking true-life story of Lale and Gita Sokolov. Lale (Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a life-affirming, courageous, unforgettable, and human story. Under constant guard from a volatile SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lale and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.”

Keitel will star as Lale 60 years after the events at Auschwitz-Birkenau. He meets novice writer Morris (Lynskey) and recounts his story. Other new cast members include: Tallulah Haddon as Hanna, Mili Eshet as Ivana, Yali Topol Margalith in her first screen role as Cilka, Phénix Brossard as Leon, Ilan Galkoff as Aaron, and Marcel Sabat as Tomas.

“The love story in this project, in the face of the horror, gives testimony to the spirit and the goodness of people,” Keitel said in a statement.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is currently in production. It is produced by Synchronicity Films in association with Sky Studios, in association with All3Media International. Jacquelin Perske serves as lead writer and executive producer, while Evan Placey and Gabbie Asher are episode writers. Tali Shalom-Ezer is attached to direct all six episodes. The series was commissioned by Serena Thompson, executive producer for Sky Studios, and Zai Bennett, managing director of content for Sky UK. Claire Mundell is executive producer for Synchronicity Films. Morris serves as story consultant.

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” is a co-production between Sky Studios and Peacock with NBCUniversal Global Distribution and All3Media International jointly handling international sales of the series. STAN, Australia’s leading local streamer, is taking the original rights to the series in their territory, with Viaplay taking Viaplay Series rights for Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland), Baltics (Estonia, Latvia Lithuania), the Netherlands and Poland. It will be available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2024 in the UK & Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria & Switzerland