Warner Bros. Looks to Close Deal for ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Max Series

Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to close a deal to produce a “Harry Potter” television series.

According to Bloomberg, which was first to report news of recent talks surrounding the project, the project would be directly based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling book series, rather than an in-universe spinoff such as the “Fantastic Beasts” film series. Each season would reportedly draw from one of the books, suggesting an ongoing franchise that would stretch for years for the studio.

Sources close to the situation suggest that talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and Rowling’s camp remain in a preliminary state. The studio is looking to house the series under its streaming banner HBO Max, soon to be combined with Discovery+ and rebranded under a new name.

Warner Bros. has long pursued a “Harry Potter” television series, with rumblings about the project emerging in January 2021, predating WarnerMedia’s acquisition by Discovery in 2022.

News of the developing deal comes as Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to host an April 12 presentation for investors and the general public. The event will preview the integration of HBO Max and Discovery+ as well as the company’s upcoming slate of streaming content.

An HBO Max spokesperson declined to comment.

More to come…