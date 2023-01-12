Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Harry & Meghan‘ Jumps to Second Place After Debut of Part 2

After debuting in the No. 4 position last week, “Harry & Meghan” has risen to second place on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with the debut of its second set of three episodes.

The series was watched for 1.7 billion minutes during the Dec. 12-18 viewing window, during which its final episodes were available for four days. This marks an increase of 34% in viewership from the Dec. 5-11 viewing window, which included the first four days of availability of the first three episodes.

“Harry & Meghan” was second only to “Wednesday,” the Addams Family offshoot starring Jenna Ortega that is now in its fourth week in the No. 1 position with 2.2 billion minutes watched. On Netflix’s proprietary streaming rankings, “Wednesday” broke several records and remained in first place for six straight weeks, so it’s presumable that the series will continue to lead the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for weeks to come.

At No. 3 was “Cocomelon,” the animated preschool series that runs on Netflix and regularly makes Nielsen’s streaming chart, though not usually in such a high position. The show’s high performance could potentially be explained by the timing of the holiday season, when children spend more time at home due to school breaks. “Cocomelon” was watched for 959 million minutes from Dec. 12 to 18.

Similarly, usual suspect “NCIS” rose to fourth place as opposed to its usual spot near the bottom of the chart. With 941 million minutes watched, its likely that people returned to the series as a comfort watch throughout the holidays. The same is true for “Friends,” which made a rare appearance on the Top 10 last week and returned this week in the No. 8 position with 723 million minutes watched.

“The Recruit,” Netflix’s CIA drama starring Noah Centineo, debuted at No. 5 with 925 million minutes watched in just three days of availability. Following it in the No. 6 position was “The White Lotus” on HBO Max. The anthology series created by Mike White was watched fr 902 million minutes in the first full week of availability of its Season 2 finale.

Interestingly, seventh place went to a film that’s almost ten years old. “Dune” director’s 2013 movie “Prisoners” was added to Netflix on Dec. 11 and racked up 857 million viewing minutes in its first full week on the streamer. The thriller stars Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis and Paul Dano among others.

“Criminal Minds” took the No. 9 position with 672 million minutes watched. This only accounts for viewing on Hulu, though the series also streams on Paramount+, which on Thanksgiving premiered revival series “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The revival was recently renewed for another season.

The bottom position on the chart went to “Firefly Lane,” which was viewed for 672 million minutes in the second full week of availability of its second season.

See Nielsen’s list of overall streaming rankings for Dec. 12-18 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.